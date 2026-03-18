Digitally safe and enhanced

NT BUZZ

Under the Mahila Digital Sashaktikaran Yojana (MDSY), 18 women from Socorro participated in a digital empowerment training programme held at the Ambewada temple hall, Socorro, Porvorim recently. An initiative of the Department of Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, and Government of Goa, being implemented by Info Tech Corporation of Goa Limited, they aim to enhance digital literacy and empowering women at the community level.

The training programme was conducted by CSC-VLE Subhi Sudesh Satardekar, from Porvorim. Practical digital skills, basic smartphone usage, making online purchases through e-commerce platforms and paying utility bills online were some of the topics covered in the programme. The training also covered the usage of social media applications, such as video calling and group creation, basic navigation of Goa Online services and several other useful digital tools.

Given the rise of cyber fraud cases, participants were also guided on essential digital safety practices. One essential topic highlighted was how to safeguard their one-time passwords and avoid financial transactions with unknown individuals online. Women received hands-on training on accessing various e-governance services. The programme is delivered through empanelled Information Technology Knowledge Centres, Common Service Centres and village level entrepreneurs, making digital learning accessible within local communities through panchayat halls and community spaces. The training will continue with more batches planned in the coming days and women across the community are encouraged to participate in the upcoming trainings.