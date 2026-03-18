Goa’s Duathlon ‘Vorrad 6.0’ witnesses enthusiastic participation

NT BUZZ

The sixth edition of ‘Vorrad 6.0’, South Goa’s duathlon, took place at Benaulim Beach, drawing cycling and running enthusiasts from across the state. Organised by ProPedalerz Cycling Club, one of Goa’s oldest registered cycling clubs, the event delivered an exciting and energetic Sunday morning for participants and spectators alike.

The event was graced by North Goa Collectorate, Talathi, Damodar Verlekar as chief guest.

In his address, he emphasised the importance of an active lifestyle and commended the growing enthusiasm for cycling and running in Goa. Guest of honour Dinesh Heda, also participated in the event.

‘Vorrad 6.0’ featured a 60 km cycling challenge along South Goa’s scenic coastal roads, followed by a 2.5 km or 6 km beach run. The event saw participation of 81 runners, from various age groups completed the 2.5 km run and 98 runners taking on the 6 km challenge.

The youngest rider was a 15 year old boy and the oldest participant was a 73 year old man, demonstrating that age is no barrier to fitness. The event concluded with a medal distribution ceremony.