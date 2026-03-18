Call to support Konkani cinema

NT BUZZ

Poster and teaser of new Konkani film, ‘Umesh’, produced by Gurunath Atmaram Patade and directed by Vardhan Vijaykumar Kamat under the banner of Guru & Associates Productions was unveiled recently at the Maquinez Palace, Entertainment Society of Goa (ESG), Panaji.

Former India A and IPL cricketer Swapnil Asnodkar attended the function as the special guest, while international singer and fadista Sonia Shirsat was the guest of honour.

‘Umesh’ tells the story of a once-celebrated local hero who now lives a quiet and reclusive life in a rural Goan village. The film explores themes of identity, rejection, human connection, and the search for recognition in a society that often forgets its own talents.

The film has a running time of about 98 minutes and will be released in Konkani with English subtitles. It is scheduled for release in cinemas in April.

Asnodkar said there is a need to support Konkani films as it will encourage the artistes. In her address, Shirsat applauded the use of Dhalo in the film’s music.

“Dhalo is the folk form from Goa and we have the Dhalo girl, Divya, who does such a beautiful rendition of the Dhalo and gives such a beautiful flavour, taking it to a platform that it deserves to be on. The accompaniment and arrangement are totally different. This will give the Dhalo genre a big boost,” she said adding that Goa’s regional dances and music need to go to the national level. Kamat urged audiences to support film, which was mentioned among the 21 list of films at the National Film Development Council (NFDC) during IFFI, by watching in large numbers, adding that the film is available with English subtitles.