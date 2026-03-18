LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Uphold dignity

of Goa Assembly

The Goa Legislative Assembly pushed through the entire Budget, approving 79 demands for grants without any meaningful discussion. This decision, instead of opting for a Vote on Account, has raised fundamental questions about transparency, accountability, and respect for democratic norms. Opposition MLAs have alleged that they were denied the opportunity to raise critical issues affecting the public. Their protests inside the House were met with repeated marshaling out. Opposition Leader Yuri Alemao calling the situation as a “murder of democracy” reflects a growing frustration. There needs to be a renewed commitment from both the ruling party and the Opposition to uphold the dignity of the House through constructive engagement. In all this, the Speaker’s role becomes critical in maintaining balance, ensuring fairness, and protecting the rights of all members, regardless of political affiliation. The ruling party, with its numerical strength, has the mandate to govern. But it also carries the responsibility to listen. The Opposition, though smaller in numbers, represents a significant section of the electorate and must be given space to fulfil its role.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Double standard

Authorities have mandated that music, weddings, and celebrations end by 10 pm, with penalties for violations. Yet, organisers of the recent Shigmo parade in Margao defied these rules, continuing with loud music past midnight. The organisers and judges showed no concern for restrictions. Moreover, firecrackers were burst for nearly half an hour; the noise pollution echoed across distant areas, startling residents. However, many people refrained from complaining. Shockingly, enforcement agencies ignored the violations, when ordinary citizens face strict curbs for similar violations of fire norms. This double standard is unfair. The government must clarify why such laxity is tolerated and ensure that restrictions apply equally to all events—or else withdraw them altogether.

Bhalchandra VS Priolkar, Margao

Electoral battlefields

Election temperature is bound to soar in April as poll bugle has been sounded in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry. As usual, West Bengal and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are set to hog the limelight. Banerjee began her election preparation months ahead; her confrontation with the Election Commission and doling out sops are pointers. Aiming for an astounding fourth term, a win for the Trinamool Congress would perhaps deliver a blow to BJP in West Bengal. Tamil Nadu, which usually sees change of governments every five years is expected to return MK Stalin as a fighting AIADMK appears on the back foot, although actor Vijay is predicted to cut into DMK votes but it is highly unlikely that TVK leader will romp home in his debut election.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Fears of World War III

The ongoing war involving the US, Israel, and Iran shows no signs of ending, with both sides locked in blame games while Middle Eastern nations suffer. Drone strikes and deadly attacks on vital infrastructure—oil tanks, airports, and tall buildings—have created widespread fear and instability. Despite US President Donald Trump’s claims of nearing victory, he is now appealing to traditional allies for support, revealing growing isolation and difficulty in sustaining the conflict. After more than two weeks of fighting, his bravado on global news channels rings hollow. The world does not see Trump as a liberator of Iran but rather as an aggressor whose actions risk dragging humanity toward a catastrophic third world war. Such reckless escalation is senseless, unjust, and deeply alarming.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Duplicity on tragedies

The tragic fire at SCB Medical College in Cuttack claimed the lives of 10 critically ill patients, yet the incident has been met with silence and no political accountability. Had such a disaster occurred in West Bengal, BJP would have loudly condemned the TMC government, demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s resignation, and called for President’s rule. Instead, tragedies in BJP-led states are brushed aside as “unavoidable,” with compensation announcements replacing genuine accountability. This selective outrage exposes a double standard—probing questions are reserved only for West Bengal, while Odisha’s failures are ignored. Rather than interfering in West Bengal’s affairs, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi should address his own state’s worsening issues: atrocities against women, violence against Bengalis, and administrative lapses. Governance must be consistent, and tragedies should never be politicised or dismissed based on which party is in power.

Kajal Chatterjee, Kolkata