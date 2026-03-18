Glimpses of new warfare strategies

The conflict involving Iran, Israel and the United States is not merely another regional flashpoint. It is a stark reminder that the nature of war itself is undergoing a profound transformation. Modern conflicts are increasingly shaped by technological advances, shifting power equations and the gradual erosion of the norms that once governed international conduct.

For decades, diplomacy was intended to prevent escalation, with military force being used as a last option. Today, military action increasingly precedes diplomacy. Precision strikes, retaliatory operations and demonstrative uses of force have become tools of signalling and negotiation. Powerful states now act according to their strategic interests, frequently bypassing established rules resulting in an international environment where power increasingly determines outcomes more than principle.

A key lesson from recent conflicts is the importance of clearly defining political and military objectives before the use of force. When the end states are unclear, tactical success can easily translate into prolonged confrontation rather than decisive outcomes. The Israel-US-Iran conflict illustrates how the absence of a clearly defined end state has complicated escalation control and extended the duration of hostilities.

Another defining feature of modern warfare is the growing emphasis on targeting leadership through ‘decapitation strategies’ to create a power vacuum that can trigger political collapse. Such actions are closely integrated with information warfare and socially engineered unrest to incite internal instability and convert tactical military success into rapid regime destabilisation. The success of such operations relies heavily on real-time intelligence gathered through satellite surveillance, cyber monitoring, electronic intelligence and artificial intelligence allowing adversary targets and population dynamics to be tracked with unprecedented precision and analysed almost instantly.

The current conflict demonstrates both the potential and the limitations of this approach. The killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei exhibited the effectiveness of precise intelligence and modern targeting capabilities. The expectation was to eliminate the apex leadership with efforts to incite popular unrest to accelerate regime destabilisation and hasten the conflict’s end. Instead, the strategy produced the opposite effect; the attack consolidated nationalist sentiment, strengthened the state apparatus and has prolonged the confrontation.

Not factored in the planning was the resilience of Iran’s military architecture which has been deliberately designed to survive leadership decapitation. It has 31 autonomous provincial commands, each possessing independent headquarters, missile and drone arsenals, naval assets, integrated militias, stockpiled munitions and pre-delegated command authority. Instead of collapsing, these command centres are now sustaining operations independently. As a result, the US-Israel strategy of executing a swift and short war appears to have failed.

Today, technological innovation has enabled involved actors to project power far beyond their borders with widespread use of drones, unmanned systems, precision-guided missiles and long-range strike capabilities. By ensuring persistent drone and missile strikes and threatening maritime routes, Iran has disrupted global energy flows and supply chains, ensuring that the consequences of a regional war are felt well beyond the immediate theatre. The resilience demonstrated by Iran suggests that modern conflicts can evolve into prolonged contests of endurance.

Modern conflicts are now being fought in outer space, cyberspace and the information domains which have become integral to military strategy. Satellites enable communication, navigation and intelligence gathering; cyber operations can disrupt financial networks, power grids and command systems; and the information domain not only influences what people think but shapes how societies perceive events and respond to them. These invisible battlefields increasingly determine outcomes on the ground.

Conflicts today are rarely confined to their original theatres. In an interconnected global economy, disruptions in energy supplies, shipping routes or financial systems quickly ripple across continents. The economic consequences of regional wars are therefore increasingly global, affecting markets, industries and populations far removed from the battlefield.

One aspect, however, remains unchanged: the human cost of war. Despite the precision of modern weapons, civilian casualties remain inevitable. The strike on the girls’ school in Menab illustrates how civilians continue to bear the immediate consequences of military actions. At the same time, critical infrastructure has become a primary target in modern warfare. Attacks on desalination plants, refineries, power stations and oil and gas facilities demonstrate how infrastructure warfare can rapidly expand the scale and impact of conflict.

Long-term consequences of such conflicts are equally far-reaching. The losing side faces economic decline, political instability and lasting societal damage, while the victors are saddled with reconstruction challenges, geopolitical backlash and the risk of renewed instability.

The Iran-Israel-US confrontation illustrates how rapidly conflicts can escalate and how widely their consequences can spread. Today, Iran is looking at prolonging the confrontation till it exhausts its arsenal of drones, missiles and long-range strike capabilities in a strategy of endurance. Whether this eventually leads to unconditional surrender or a negotiated pause remains uncertain. Equally unclear is whether the global economy can withstand prolonged disruptions in energy supplies and maritime trade without triggering wider economic distress. For now, however, the trajectory of the conflict remains unpredictable. Understanding this emerging philosophy of war may be the first step toward preventing its most dangerous consequences.

(Brigadier (Retd) Anil John Alfred Pereira is a veteran from Goa, who served the nation with distinction for 32 years.)