Boosting mobility

EDITORIAL

MajheApp can bring order to Goa’s fragmented transport, offer convenience

Following the announcement of MajheApp on Tuesday, attention has focused on the new application aimed at transforming mobility in the state. In our digital age, everything linked to a new application sounds promising. Moreover, Goa’s transport system is in pressing need of an upgrade, and technology can certainly come to the rescue.

The app introduces Goa’s first fully digital KTC bus ecosystem and Pilot, a local bike taxi service designed to support Goan pilots. The application is positioned as Goa’s “super app” of sorts. Once implemented, commuters will be able to book KTC bus tickets using QR codes, recharge their KTC Smart Transit Card, and check their balance in real time. Beyond transport solutions, it promises food and grocery delivery, handyman services (electricians, plumbers, carpenters), telemedicine, physiotherapy at home, tutors, yoga, and more. The idea is interesting, even if still in the early stages of implementation. The app is already available for download.

For Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTC) buses in particular, it could simplify the existing system. We are told that the application will be able to track exactly where a bus is located, estimate arrival times, and assist with route planning (across buses, taxis, and bikes). If it works as planned, life could become easier for Goa’s travellers. You’d know when the next bus is arriving. If you miss a bus, help is at hand: immediately book a pilot or taxi within the same app.

Tourists and newcomers to the state may also find it easier to navigate Goa’s somewhat complex geography and even more complicated public transport system. Route information is fragmented. Timings are inconsistent. Unified journey planning is lacking. In this context, the thinking behind MajheApp is understandable. A good app could benefit not only consumers but also the government and KTC. Passenger data can help with route demand analysis and crowd estimation.

There are challenges too. GPS tracking must be reliable. Schedules will need continuous updating and correction. Buses must be digitally integrated. Cooperation from staff and drivers is critical. That said, such initiatives deserve cautious support and a welcome from all those who desire a better public transport system in Goa.

Goa’s public transport system does not suffer primarily from a lack of vehicles. It faces issues of fragmentation, unpredictability, weak integration, and decades of under-planning. For efficiency, Goa needs far more reliable scheduling.

Many buses still operate on overlapping or outdated routes. Frequency is often erratic, especially in the late evenings, forcing people to rely on private two- or four-wheelers. Bus stops need proper shelters, route maps, and digital information displays.

Road conditions, congestion bottlenecks, and the lack of bus priority lanes also slow services considerably. Goa urgently needs smaller feeder buses or minibuses connecting villages to major hubs, instead of expecting every bus to serve every settlement directly.

Tourist mobility also needs to be integrated more intelligently with local commuting needs rather than treated separately. Ultimately, public transport must become dependable enough that middle-class Goans voluntarily choose it, instead of seeing buses as a last resort. Finally, Goa’s buses need far stronger coordination with the railway system. Every major railway station (especially Margao, Tivim, Vasco, Karmali, and Pernem) should function as a seamless multimodal hub where train arrivals sync with bus departures. Clear passenger information and last-mile services should not be overlooked either.

Every step matters, and MajheApp deserves a cautious welcome.