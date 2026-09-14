Cleaner Goa

Goa must curb vehicle pollution and honking even as highway infra keeps improving

After inaugurating the 5.1 km Porvorim elevated corridor, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari raised an important point, that of pollution. Stating that good infrastructure, including water, power, transport and communication facilities, is essential for any state, he said Goa, being small and blessed by nature, must aim to become a water, air and noise pollution-free state. Gadkari, who is also known as the ‘Highway Man of India’, believes in the country’s holistic development as a national leader — not just in the transport sector. National leaders, cutting across party lines, are aware of what Goa was and what it is turning into.

There is absolutely no doubt that Goa has witnessed huge infrastructural development in the road transport and highway sector over the past decade. Since 2014, the national highway passing through Goa has undergone a massive transformation. Road connectivity between Mumbai and Kanyakumari has improved with the iconic Zuari bridge, Atal Setu, Manohar Parrikar bypass (Canacona), etc. All these are economic boosters for the state. From a tourism perspective, these projects, including the Porvorim elevated highway, will change the perception of Goa – that unlike in many destinations, here tourists will not face congestion along the highways. Last week, Gadkari announced three more projects worth more than Rs 6,200 crore. However, for road projects, all related departments and government agencies need to work in coordination in the interests of commuters and economic growth. They must also onboard traffic engineering experts so that vehicles merging from minor access roads can safely integrate into high-speed highway traffic.

Every time Gadkari comes for an official function such as the inauguration of big-ticket projects, he speaks beyond road infrastructure. This time, he spoke of pollution and asked the Goa government to take steps to curb air, water and noise pollution. A number of people have shifted to Goa due to severe air pollution in their home states. In the hinterlands, residents can breathe pure air. But that is not the case in urban areas, where the air quality has been affected. We have a large number of vehicles. Due to the poor public transport system over the years, the number of private vehicles in Goa is not only huge but is ever increasing. In fact, our density of private vehicles is one of the highest in the country. If this trend continues, it could be a problem in the long run. Gadkari advocated greater use of alternative fuels and electric, hydrogen and flex-fuel technologies, saying it would help reduce pollution. There’s another aspect of pollution – the senseless, incessant honking. This has become a constant menace for roadside residents and fellow commuters. These impatient motorists behave as if they alone are in a hurry and display a lack of civic sense. Gadkari spoke of consolidation of markets, shifting warehouses outside cities, improving bus depots and synchronising traffic to ease congestion. Along with road infrastructure, he also pushed for peripheral development, including bus stands and decongestion of cities.

Pollution caused by vehicles needs to be given due attention by the government. We need to learn from the situation in Delhi, where the Supreme Court had to intervene. The apex court had asked the government to use remote sensing devices to monitor on-road vehicle pollution. The technology has since been upgraded. The state government had earlier proposed installation of remote-sensor-based pollution under control (PUC) systems linked to the transport server. Hopefully, the state government will take the necessary steps to curb air and noise pollution on our roads.