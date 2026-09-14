Manchester is blue!

Manchester: Erling Haaland scored the decisive goal as Manchester City secured a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford despite playing with 10 men for more than 67 minutes in the Manchester derby.

Phil Foden was sent off midway through the first half after reacting to Bruno Fernandes’ kick, leaving City to defend with a numerical disadvantage. United struggled to capitalise, managing only three shots on Gianluigi Donnarumma’s goal. Marcus Rashford’s free-kick hit the post before Kobbie Mainoo struck the post early in the second half.

City took the lead on the hour when Haaland turned in Joško Gvardiol’s deflected cross. The goal was awarded after a nearly three-minute VAR check for offside.

Donnarumma made a crucial late save to deny Bryan Mbeumo as City held on for three points.