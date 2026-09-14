India crush Afghanistan

New Delhi: Arshdeep Singh’s superb 3/19 and Abhishek Sharma’s brutal 84 powered India to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the opening T20I here on Sunday.

Arshdeep bowled 16 dot balls from his 24 deliveries as India restricted Afghanistan to 156/8. Abhishek then smashed seven sixes and seven boundaries in his 32-ball knock as India chased down the target in 13.4 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Abhishek added 121 runs for the second wicket with Ishan Kishan, who scored 42 off 33 balls, after Sanju Samson made 10.

Earlier, Azmatullah Omarzai hit an unbeaten 64 off 44 balls and Mohammed Nabi made 33 as Afghanistan recovered from 43/5 to cross 150.