Rybakina dethrones Sabalenka

Kazakh star claims third Grand Slam title

New York: Elena Rybakina completed her rise to the top of women’s tennis by winning her maiden US Open title, defeating two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 in the final on Saturday.

Rybakina had already been assured of replacing Sabalenka as world No. 1 next week after reaching the semifinals, but went on to claim the trophy Sabalenka had lifted the previous two years.

“It’s still so difficult to process what happened. Too many achievements these few weeks,” Rybakina said. The victory gave Rybakina her third Grand Slam title from four finals and her second major of the year, having beaten Sabalenka in the Australian Open final. She became the third player since 2000 to win the Australian Open and US Open in the same season.

Rybakina needed 2 hours and 21 minutes to end Sabalenka’s 19-match winning streak at the US Open and earned USD 5.5 million, the largest prize in Grand Slam history.

Sabalenka committed 35 unforced errors and smashed her racket after the match. “I wish I could perform a little bit better, but I guess next year,” she said.

“I honestly was coming here for the last 10 years, and it was never successful. It’s just incredible. I’m falling in love with New York more and more,” Rybakina said.

She now needs only the French Open to complete a career Grand Slam.