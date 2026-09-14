India clinch eighth Asia Cup

Shafali, Mandhana, Charani shine in 72-run triumph over SL

Dubai: Shafali Verma and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana struck forceful fifties before Sree Charani’s four-wicket haul powered India to a 72-run win over Sri Lanka and a record-extending eighth women’s Asia Cup title here on Sunday.

Shafali scored 68 while Mandhana made 59 as the openers added 129 in 12.5 overs to take India to 183 for five in 20 overs. Shafali’s 24-ball fifty was the fastest in women’s Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 111 in 20 overs, with Charani returning 4/20. Captain Chamari Athapaththu top-scored with 36 and added 58 for the second wicket with Vishmi Gunaratne, but Deepti Sharma dismissed both in the 10th over.

India, despite shelling five catches, kept Sri Lanka under pressure as the asking rate crossed 12 after 10 overs.

Mandhana’s 59 included her 36th T20I fifty, while Richa Ghosh contributed 17. Gunalan Kamalini scored a five-ball 15 as India finished with 43 runs from the last five overs.