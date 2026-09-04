Debating issues

EDITORIAL

CM’s composure carries government agenda through 3-day Assembly session

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday night told the House that his government is focusing on futuristic development, and that this is reflected in his Goa Budget. He referred to the infrastructural development Goa has witnessed since 2014 – all with the support of the central government. Sawant also stated that water supply has been given top priority and that old pipelines will be replaced. Similarly, he said, health infrastructure is being steadily upgraded. In his speech on supplementary grants, the CM also said that, considering the future of the youth, the government is providing them with the best infrastructure. He said a Rs 500-crore integrated campus is coming up on Goa University land for five colleges. Two of these – the new Goa College of Pharmacy and Goa College of Architecture – are targeted for completion by next year.

Sawant said strengthening educational infrastructure was being accompanied by efforts to equip students for emerging industries. MoUs are being signed with universities to ensure students develop opportunities beyond government employment, he said.

The House passed supplementary demands totalling Rs 1,061 crore on the last day of the three-day session, presumed by many to be the last session of the present Assembly term. However, Sawant, as well as state BJP chief Damodar Naik, said there is still a possibility of another Assembly session before the next Assembly elections. The next government has to be formed by the end of March 2027.

Altogether, 16 government bills were passed. Important ones pertained to ease of doing business, protection for lawyers, streamlining implementation of the Mhaje Ghar scheme, and the process for granting licences for beach shacks, among others. The comprehensive Goa Ease of Doing Business (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill, 2026, was passed amid strong resistance from Opposition MLAs. They specifically targeted an amendment to the Goa Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) Act that authorises the granting of freehold rights for plots and premises in industrial estates upon payment of a premium by lease holders. The extensive Bill introduces significant changes to five separate regulations. The Opposition cautioned that hyper-urbanisation would change the character of Goa and its hinterland.

Interestingly, the Goa government on Tuesday withdrew the Goa Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, a day after it was introduced in the Assembly, following criticism from Opposition MLAs over proposed changes to safeguards governing private universities. The Bill sought to amend the Goa Private Universities Act, 2020, with the government stating that the amendments were aimed at introducing “deregulation”. One of its major proposals was to remove the requirement for a sponsoring body to create a permanent endowment fund of at least Rs 5 crore.

The Opposition aggressively raised issues of “exorbitant” power bills, smart meters, “wasteful expenditure”, and the controversial Section 39A of the TCP Act, among others. Important bills were brought in by the government, but there apparently was not enough time to discuss them in detail. That members – both from the Opposition and ruling benches – needed more time to highlight people’s issues was clear from the fact that Zero Hour had to be extended into the second half. Ruling MLAs also had many issues to bring to the attention of the government, mainly pertaining to their respective constituencies, for necessary action. On Wednesday, the session ended close to midnight. While the Opposition performed quite well, the Chief Minister, who is the Leader of the House, showed his mastery in dealing with all kinds of issues, including floor coordination, with calmness and composure.