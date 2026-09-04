LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Unfair power tariffs

This is with reference to the news report ‘Row in Assembly over power tariff, smart meters’ (NT, September 3, 2026). Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is probably unaware that Goa has the unique distinction of experiencing over 2,000 power outages in three months, averaging around 23 per day, as per departmental statistics, something never experienced in any other state. All this points to an ageing and outdated power infrastructure, resulting in frequent disruption in the distribution networks, transformer breakdowns and grid faults, in a system unable to take on any additional loads. On the other hand, crores of rupees have been uselessly spent on underground cabling works that have not yielded any positive results. Under these circumstances, any hike in power tariffs in Goa is totally unjustified. Smart meters can be installed only after the power distribution system has been overhauled and improved.

AF Nazareth, Alto Porvorim

Perils of underage driving

The tragic death of a 16-year-old boy from Curtorim in a road accident near Sonsoddo late Tuesday is a grim reminder of the dangers young and inexperienced riders face on public roads. The accident, involving a Bullet motorcycle and a car, has left a family devastated and once again raised serious questions about the responsibility of parents and guardians in preventing minors from riding motor vehicles. An offence has been registered against his father in connection with the matter. Allowing a minor to ride a motorcycle is not merely a violation of the law, it can expose the child and other road users to potentially fatal risks. A Bullet is a relatively heavy motorcycle and requires adequate physical strength, maturity, training and experience to handle safely, particularly in traffic. It is possible that some minors may take vehicles for a joy ride without informing their families. Such a possibility should be thoroughly examined before responsibility is conclusively assigned.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Empowering teachers

Teaching is among the most complex professions. Beyond delivering syllabi, modern teachers map overall student development. Progressive reforms like SQAAF (school quality assessment and assurance framework) and HPC (holistic progress card) support this, yet financial, structural, and logistical hurdles cause operational stress. Systemic corrections are urgently needed to ease this burden. Consequently, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) integration remains delayed. Teachers must consistently model creative, practical ways to embed SEL into classroom culture without extra time, ensuring students feel seen, heard, and valued. Crucially, teachers need to reframe SQAAF and HPC as pedagogical tools for student well-being and a structural blueprint for SEL. However, transforming our educational model from purely academic to holistic cannot fall on teachers alone. A collaborative, compassionate effort from management, parents, and students is vital. Ultimately, we must remain deeply grateful for our teachers’ unwavering hard work and dedication.

Maria L Gomes, Miramar

Flawed logic

To conserve foreign currency, India began blending petrol with ethanol (80:20). However, diverting massive amounts of sugarcane to ethanol production has triggered a severe sugar scarcity, driving up prices. Paradoxically, sugar is now being imported using the very foreign currency the policy intended to save. The domino effect is escalating. Driven by assured ethanol demand, farmers are shifting from traditional foodgrains to sugarcane. Sowing acreage for foodgrains dropped by 16 per cent in July, while sugarcane planting expanded. Consequently, foodgrain shortages and price hikes loom, threatening more imports. Furthermore, water-intensive sugarcane farming starves neighbouring crops of vital water, straining the entire rural economy. Sacrificing agricultural balance and food security for a flawed fuel policy threatens widespread economic chaos.

Robert Castellino, Calangute

Denying voting right

News reports on deletions of 36 crore names in 16 states and three Union territories in the third phase of the exercise have again raised apprehensions about procedures for the revision followed by the EC. The ECI must clearly explain how the deletions were identified and provide every affected voter a simple and effective opportunity to appeal. Interestingly, the poll panel conducted the last elections to West Bengal Assembly after deleting about 90 lakh names from the voters’ list. While the ECI has the power and responsibility to maintain clean electoral rolls, its approach continues to inflict unnecessary hardship on citizens. Given that the rolls are prepared by the commission, the burden of proof must lie on the authority. It must also justify any deletion, rather than forcing voters to defend their right to vote. If millions of legitimate voters are forced to fight their way back onto the rolls, the exercise could become a self-goal for the ECI.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai