‘Goa may face water shortage if rain doesn’t pick up in 15 days’    

Special Correspondent

Panaji: Drinking Water Minister Subhash Phal Dessai on Wednesday said Goa may face water shortage and restrictions from July 1, if the present rainfall scenario does not improve within the next 15 days.

Addressing concerns over the sluggish monsoon, he said the state could face hardships if adequate rainfall is not received soon.

Phal Dessai also highlighted the impact of the El Niño effect on weather patterns and water availability.

“If the dry spell continues for the next fortnight, the government will be compelled to impose water restrictions across the state beginning July 1 to manage available resources,” he warned.

The Drinking Water Minister said that Goa has sufficient water reserves to meet the requirements for the next fortnight, but a prolonged delay in rainfall could lead to a potential water shortage.

Phal Dessai said the current reservoir levels are adequate for the immediate future.

However, he cautioned that if the monsoon does not pick up soon, the state may face challenges in maintaining water supply.

Consumers have been urged to conserve water as the Salaulim Dam currently holds only 29 per cent water.

The remarks from the minister came amidst rainfall deficit of 59.1 per cent in Goa, with authorities closely monitoring reservoir levels and weather conditions while hoping for sustained monsoon showers in the coming days. The high temperatures experienced by the state due to sweltering heat are resulting in reduction of water levels in the dams around the state.

The government is expected to soon release guidelines for usage of potable water.

The El Niño effect has intensified across the country, raising concerns over rainfall patterns this monsoon season.

Nine terminals identified for Water Metro project

Panaji: River Navigation Minister Subhash Phal Dessai said on Wednesday that nine terminals have been identified for the Water Metro project across the Mandovi and the Zuari, all of which will be interconnected.

“The project will not disturb fishing activities in the rivers,” he added.

The minister said the project would be beneficial for tourism and transportation.

Phal Desai also said the feasibility report of the project is complete, the work on appointing consultants is on for preparing the detailed project report (DPR), and that securing of approvals is also underway.

The project was included in Phase I after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal.