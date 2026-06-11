Amid fuel-cut push, Animal Husbandry holds online meet

NT reporter

Panaji

In a move aimed at reducing government fuel expenditure, the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services conducted its monthly statewide review meeting online instead of holding it physically at the department headquarters.

Around 35 to 40 officers from across Goa participated in the virtual meeting. The monthly review is usually held at the department’s head office, requiring officers from different parts of the state to travel

to Panaji.

“Usually, everyone used to come to the head office in their private vehicles. On the instructions of the Chief Minister, we are going ahead with virtual meetings. It was very smooth and we will continue with the exercise,” said Director of Animal Husbandry Nitin Naik.

During the meeting several issues were taken up during the discussions, including implementation of Supreme Court directions in the state, milk incentives for dairy farmers, the Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) vaccination programme and simplification of procedures under the PashuPalan Scheme.

Naik said the department also discussed measures to reduce the burden of repeated document submissions under the PashuPalan Scheme. Beneficiaries who have already submitted certificates relating to a calf will only need to refer to the documents already on record instead of furnishing the same certificates repeatedly.

It was also decided that milk incentive payments will be credited directly to Aadhaar-seeded bank accounts of beneficiaries, similar to the system followed for LPG subsidy transfers.