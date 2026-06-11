Quepem MLA opposes investment area tag for 10,000sqm Betul land

NT Reporter

Margao

Quepem Congress MLA Altone D’Costa has said he will meet Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and write to the Investment Promotion Board (IPB) to oppose the government’s proposal to declare a 10,000sqm parcel of land in Naquerim-Betul village as an Investment Promotion Area (IPA).

D’Costa alleged the decision was taken without consulting the local MLA or panchayat concerned and claimed that it would facilitate the return of a company that had earlier faced action for operating illegally in

the constituency.

The proposal, he said, is intended to facilitate the establishment of a dedicated propellant (gunpowder) storage facility owned by M/s Hughes Precision Manufacturing Private Limited.

“I, as the people’s representative, will certainly submit my strongest objection to this government decision. I will also oppose this proclamation during the forthcoming Assembly session,” said D’Costa, alleging that this was “nothing but a backdoor entry for a company that was operating illegally”.

Recalling the gunpowder blast that had occurred at the site in March 2025, he said, “Following this, the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry’s unit – Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) had suspended its licences, and company officials were booked for illegalities after the Deputy Collector of Quepem filed an official complaint in the matter,” D’Costa said.

D’Costa questioned why BJP workers and leaders, along with ST leaders and supporters from Quepem areas, were silent on this decision, knowing that it would profoundly affect their people in Naquerim-Betul.

He added that the local panchayat would also formally oppose the decision in writing.