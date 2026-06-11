LETTERS TO TH EDITOR

Football fever

As the biggest and longest FIFA World Cup in history kicks off on June 11, football fans across the globe are preparing for 39 days of non-stop excitement. With 48 teams, 104 matches and millions of supporters united by a common passion, the tournament promises to be sport’s most extravagant carnival. Among those eagerly awaiting the spectacle are football-crazy Goans, whose love for the beautiful game remains unmatched in India. For many Goans, the World Cup is more than just a sporting event. It is a celebration that transcends generations. The sight of flags of Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Germany and other footballing giants fluttering outside homes is expected to become a familiar feature once again. A fortunate few will travel to the United States to witness the action firsthand. For the majority, however, the World Cup experience will unfold in front of television screens and digital devices. Despite the challenge of odd-hour live telecasts due to time zone differences, devoted fans are ready to sacrifice sleep to watch their favourite teams and players in action.

Adelmo Fernandes, Vasco

Flawed renovation

Goa’s iconic Kala Academy faces yet another partial closure from August 1 after an IIT-Madras inspection exposed 18 major defects. This comes despite a staggering Rs 56 crore spent on renovations since 2021, plus an additional Rs 10 crore sanctioned in 2024. It is infuriating to recall how former art and culture minister Govind Gaude bypassed the standard tendering process for this project. When questioned in the Assembly, Gaude had defended the decision by saying that even Mughal emperor Shah Jahan had not invited tenders during the construction of the Taj Mahal. Today, the Taj Mahal stands firm, but our premier cultural hub is crumbling. Where is the accountability? The government must hold the former minister responsible for this monumental failure. Instead of draining more taxpayer money, the costs for these upcoming corrective repairs should be recovered directly from his own pocket as punishment for jeopardising the future of Goa’s talented performing artists.

Jerry Fernandes, Saligao

Kala Academy in agony

Following an IIT-Madras audit red-flagging major defects in Kala Academy’s renovation, the government has recommended shutting the Dinanath Mangeshkar auditorium. This disruption throws Goa’s cultural season out of gear, causing immense financial losses for local artistes. Over Rs 50 crore was paid to a contractor famously awarded the job without bids by former minister Govind Gaude, who arrogantly defended bypassing due process by invoking Shah Jahan. Now, that money is down the drain, with zero government accountability. Worse, the Academy chairperson wants ‘another’ expert team to inspect the structure. Disregarding a top-tier global institute’s findings to hire more committees is a blatant waste of public funds. As a retired architect, it breaks my heart to see Charles Correa’s masterpiece ruined. Future rehabilitation must involve specialists supervised by the Correa Foundation and IIT-Madras—completely excluding the PWD.

Vinay Dwivedi, Benaulim

Quest for blue flag tag

Clean and neat beaches are a tourist’s delight. They are also a boon for ruling governments in terms of revenue and fame. There are 18 ‘blue flag’ beaches in India; Maharashtra tops the list with five ‘blue flags’. To attain the status of ‘blue flag’, the beaches should fulfil almost 33 strict criteria. These are regulated by the Foundation for Environmental Education (FEE), Denmark. Cleanliness, water quality, biodiversity management are some crucial criteria for ‘blue flag beaches’. As are safety standards on beaches, their accessibility, and ability to promote environmental education to tourists and local communities. Boosting a robust and sustainable ecotourism is the ultimate aim of blue flag certifications. Six beaches of Maharashtra received the honour in 2025. The state has proposed to recommend five additional beaches this year for the blue flag tag. If awarded, it will be another feather in the cap for Maharashtra that boasts of a massive 877.97 km coastline.

Ganapathi Bhat, Akola

Truce in jeopardy

The ceasefire that came into effect on April 8, intended to halt the spiral of direct confrontation between Israel and Iran, has now faced its sternest test. Israeli strikes on Hezbollah, Iran’s principal regional ally in Lebanon, triggered Iranian missile launches and subsequent Israeli retaliation. Endless missile and drone exchanges over three months have rendered populations across West Asia, including in Iran, fearful. While the exchange has ended for now, the issues that produced it remain unresolved. The latest confrontation is significant not only in the military actions themselves but also in what they reveal about the limitations of the current arrangement. The only way out for the contending parties is to put a stop to all hostilities.

Gregory Fernandes, Mumbai