Literacy matters

Goa’s literacy milestone must now translate into greater digital and civic empowerment

Yesterday, the world celebrated the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day (ILD). UNESCO is marking it across two days – September 8 and 9 – in Mexico. Celebrated under the theme ‘Literacy for people, the planet and prosperity’, according to UNESCO, ILD 2026 provides an opportunity to take stock of progress, deepen understanding of persistent and emerging challenges and shape future literacy agendas.

Over the past six decades, countries and partners worldwide have advanced literacy as a fundamental human right and a powerful driver of peace and sustainable development. “As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of International Literacy Day, we reaffirm literacy as a fundamental human right and a powerful force for transforming lives, economies and societies,” said UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany. UNESCO also leads efforts to respond to contemporary global challenges through transformative learning, with a special focus on gender equality and the African continent across all actions. Its Education 2030 Agenda is part of a global movement to eradicate poverty through 17 Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

In India, the focus has shifted beyond traditional reading and writing towards functional literacy, digital access, vocational training and critical life skills. Functional literacy refers to the capacity to use reading, writing and arithmetic – the three Rs of basic literacy – effectively to manage daily living.

On May 30, 2025, Goa was officially declared fully literate under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram (New India Literacy Programme), marking a significant milestone in India’s journey towards achieving full literacy by 2030. It means Goa has largely conquered basic alphabetic literacy. But how far have we advanced? Literacy in Goa would include our ability to face a smooth transition towards digital governance, direct-benefit banking and online land records. Also, what is more important is learning how to identify cyber frauds, navigate civic grievance portals, access public service data and understand consumer court procedures without reliance on middlemen. The challenge is also confronting the vulnerability of marginalised immigrant workers.

The government needs to play a bigger role in taking the concept of literacy forward. It needs to involve NGOs, other institutions, civil society, grassroots-level elected representatives, the student community, etc. Civil society groups are best positioned to run door-to-door programmes, providing stress-free digital training for elderly citizens and housewives, helping them independently manage smart banking, utility payments and digital health records. NGOs can conduct social audits of dropout patterns, school infrastructure and the real retention of functional literacy in rural hinterlands.

Local organisations can be encouraged to establish evening remedial reading centres in areas such as slums and hinterland pockets. Libraries need to be strengthened. They need to organise camps for the semi-literate. The government could also involve groups such as legal-aid and consumer forums to translate complex laws such as consumer rights, tenancy rights and forest rights, depending upon where the inhabitants live, into the local language. They will be better equipped with an understanding of the basics of the laws that govern them. Besides, they could be taught to keep away from all sorts of propaganda and think of economic progress without involvement of politicians and godmen.

True literacy for Goa must evolve from the baseline ability to read into a sphere where people are able to understand the life around them and be part of the development. Functional literacy is a must, as people need to be empowered with a slice of technology, rational thinking for economic growth and peaceful living. As UNESCO said, literacy can usher in prosperity under a conducive ecosystem.