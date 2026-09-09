Rash driving caused 96% of road mishaps since 2024

Road conditions blamed in just two cases, police data shows

Amresh Parab

Panaji: Rash and negligent driving accounted for 1,325 of the 1,383 road accidents reported in Goa between January 2024 and July 2026, while drunken driving was cited as the cause of 24 accidents and defective road conditions in two cases.

According to police records, 1,383 fatal and non-fatal road accidents were reported in the state during the 31-month period. Two accidents were attributed to mechanical failures and 30 to other causes, the police data revealed.

Police said the cause of each road accident is determined based on statements of the victim or complainant, bystanders or CCTV footage, if available.

Of the 1,383 road accidents, 689 were fatal, resulting in 719 deaths, while 694 were non-fatal and left 1,024 persons injured, the data revealed.

Goa Police said 50 accident spots, including 25 accident-prone zones and 25 black spots, were identified in the state in 2025. In North Goa, 13 accident-prone zones and 15 black spots were identified, taking the total to 28, while South Goa had 12 accident-prone zones and 10 black spots, totalling 22.

Police said that whenever a fatal or serious accident occurs, personnel visit the spot to ascertain its cause.

They suggest or propose necessary corrective measures to the civic body or authority concerned to prevent a recurrence.

Police said various proposals for road improvements are sent to the civic bodies concerned from time to time. These include widening roads, creating slipways, constructing speed breakers, painting road markings and thick thermoplastic strips, and erecting traffic signages.

Police said staff are deployed at strategic points for traffic regulation and traffic laws are strictly enforced as part of measures to reduce road accidents. Special drives are also conducted regularly, while accident-prone zones and black spots are identified after analysing accident data.

Road safety education is also being imparted to various sections of road users. The Road Safety Patrol (RSP) scheme is being promoted in all schools, with students enrolled under the scheme being trained in traffic hand signals, rules of road regulation, provisions of the M.V. Act/Rules and other road safety aspects.