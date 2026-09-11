Revised urban grant rules expands assistance to civic works, services

NT Reporter

Margao

From solid waste management and infrastructure to municipal staff salaries, fire services and court orders, urban local bodies and the Goa State Urban Development Agency (GSUDA) can receive grants for a wider range of areas under the state government’s revised Pattern of Assistance.

The notification, published in the Official Gazette on Thursday, supersedes all earlier notifications and lays down updated guidelines for sanctioning and using grants-in-aid for municipalities and the Corporation of the City of Panaji (CCP).

The revised assistance pattern covers development works, infrastructure projects, solid waste management works and equipment, land acquisition, pre-monsoon preparedness, and provision for workers attached to fire services. It also provides administrative and operational support, including salaries of Common Cadre and deputation staff with applicable dearness allowance. The notification also includes honorariums for chairpersons, vice-chairpersons and councillors of ‘B’ and ‘C’ class municipal councils.

“Grants have been earmarked for Special Component Plans for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe development schemes, Finance Commission assistance, capacity-building programmes, training, workshops, disaster management works and equipment, daily wage support for solid waste management workers, statutory dues and execution of court orders,” the notification said.

It further said that the government has approved assistance for GSUDA to implement centrally sponsored schemes such as D-JAY(S), AMRUT 2, SBM 2, PMAY 2 and Special Assistance for Capital Investment. State schemes including Integrated Development of Major Towns, Solid Waste Management, e-governance, slum rehabilitation, awareness and environmental training in urban areas will also be supported.

Grants will cover GSUDA’s staff salaries, office expenses and activities approved under its objectives and government decisions. The revised Pattern of Assistance will remain valid for a year.