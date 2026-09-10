Gadkari pitches for efforts tomake Goa free from pollution

NT Reporter

Panaji

Stating that good infrastructure, including water, power, transport and communication facilities, plays a key role in attracting investment and generating jobs, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday called for efforts to make Goa free from water, air and noise pollution.

He advocated greater use of alternative fuels and electric, hydrogen and flex-fuel technologies, saying it would help reduce pollution.

Speaking after inaugurating the six-lane Porvorim elevated corridor/flyover which will provide a major boost to North Goa connectivity, Gadkari announced that the Bhoma-Ponda road project will commence in October 2026 and is targeted for completion by October 2028, whose foundation stone was laid earlier in 2025.

Gadkari said that Goa being a top tourist destination, steps need to be taken for a holistic development of the state, emphasising that Goa must be a clean and green state. He called for a comprehensive traffic study and reforms in the state, including consolidation of markets, shifting warehouses outside cities, improving bus depots and synchronising traffic to ease congestion. Goa government must make efforts to reduce air, water and noise pollution, he said.

Gadkari urged the Goa government to simultaneously develop roadside amenities reflecting the state’s distinctive architecture, food, and handicraft traditions along the highway.

Such facilities should showcase Goan cuisine as well as the state’s handloom and handicraft products, providing tourists with a distinctive experience while travelling through the state, he said.

Gadkari also called for petrol and diesel pumps along the route to be supplemented with facilities for biofuels, electric vehicles and other alternative fuels.

“If you make a request to me, I am ready to provide them to you,” Gadkari said.

He spoke of making the entire highway a “green highway” and suggested developing it on the lines of an “oxygen park” he has developed in Nagpur. Making an important point on greening the highways, Gadkari said there should be scientific landscaping along the highway instead of arbitrary tree plantation by contractors.

“Proper study should be conducted to determine which flowering trees and species should be planted, and which species absorb more carbon dioxide and release oxygen,” the Union minister said.

This issue was raised by The Navhind Times on greening the Kadamba plateau stretch of NH4A.

Gadkari said that his ministry has set seven world records for various works, but now he wants to set another record, a record for blacklisting contractors who delay projects.

He had earlier stated that he felt ashamed due to the delays in the widening of the busy Mumbai-Goa highway, but he would now travel down this arterial road in October to inspect the work done, he said.

The Union minister said strict action against contractors and officials responsible for delays and poor execution of infrastructure projects would continue.

On a parting note, Gadkari observed that “the Porvorim elevated corridor/flyover will reduce travel time in the daily lives of Goans and provide significant benefits to commuters”.

He thanked the contractor for completing the work before the schedule date and the people for their support.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union minister Shripad Naik, Minister for Public Works Digambar Kamat, Rajya Sabha member Sadanand Tanawade, state legislative Assembly Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar and state BJP president Damodar Naik, besides cabinet ministers and MLAs were present on the occasion.

The 5.15-km-long flyover built at a cost of Rs 641 crore will be opened for vehicular traffic on September 11.

It is expected that the flyover will substantially reduce the peak-hour travel time between Mapusa and Panaji.

Around 75,000 to 80,000 vehicles in all categories from heavy commercial vehicles to two-wheelers are expected to use the elevated corridor/flyover daily, thus diverting nearly 60 per cent of the traffic on this stretch.