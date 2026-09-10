Griha Aadhar, DSSS dolesto be doubled shortly: CM

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said the financial assistance under the government welfare schemes namely Griha Aadhar scheme and Dayanand social security scheme (DSSS) will be doubled in the coming days.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting, Sawant said his government will ensure 100 per cent increase in the benefits provided under the two schemes.

“Enhancing these financial benefits was among my budgetary promises and was necessary in view of the rising inflation,” he added.

Launched in 2013, the Griha Aadhar scheme provides monthly financial assistance to eligible homemakers to help households cope with rising living costs.

The DSSS, launched in 2001, provides monthly financial assistance to senior citizens and other eligible beneficiaries.

The proposed increase is aimed at providing additional financial assistance to beneficiaries dependent on these social security measures.

The Griha Aadhar scheme provides a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500, while the DSSS pays Rs 2,500 per month to beneficiaries.

The financial assistance under the two flagship welfare schemes is being credited in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries by the 10th of every month without any delays, thus ensuring greater transparency, convenience and time-bound release of assistance for them.

The government has also cleared a proposal for sponsorship towards the 4th World Ocean Science Congress, with POSCO agreeing to provide sponsorship for the event.

In another decision, the government approved the allocation of 4,401 square metres of land to the Department of Archaeology for departmental use.

The Chief Minister said the month-long ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’ will feature 12 special programmes highlighting government schemes and development work over the past 25 years.

“The ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyan 2026’ will be organised across India from September 17 to October 17. The month-long campaign will mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25 years in public service,” he noted.

A key initiative, ‘BJP Aashirwad ka Diya’, will witness BJP workers and MLAs visiting beneficiaries of PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Startup India and Stand-Up India at their homes and lighting lamps as a mark of appreciation.

“The campaign will also promote #AashirwadKaDiya on social media,” Sawant said.