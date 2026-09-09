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Gadkari to open Porvorim flyover today

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Panaji: Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate the Porvorim six-lane elevated corridor/flyover on September 9 at 5 pm, providing a major boost to North Goa connectivity.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Minister for Public Works Digambar Kamat will be present on the occasion.  The elevated corridor/flyover will open to vehicular traffic on September 11, while public walk-through will be allowed for two days post-inauguration.

The estimated cost of this 5.15-km-long elevated corridor/flyover is Rs 641 crore.

It is expected that the peak-hour travel time between Mapusa and Panaji will come down substantially due to this project.

Around 75,000 to 80,000 vehicles in all categories from heavy commercial vehicles to two-wheelers are expected to use the elevated corridor/flyover daily, thus diverting nearly 60 per cent of the traffic on this stretch.

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