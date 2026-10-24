Mutation delays

A clear tracking system could help prevent missing files and strengthen accountability

The South Goa Advocates Association (SGAA) has been strongly pursuing an important issue: delays in mutation, partition and revenue proceedings. Besides, they also flagged missing mutation files, and alleged corruption in the system pointing to private agents operating around government offices who expedite mutation files within 24 hours to a week when hefty fees are paid, while citizens and advocates face months of delay and arbitrary objections from mamlatdars. On Friday, they proposed approaching the High Court seeking the appointment of separate mamlatdars exclusively for judicial work.

Following a protest two weeks ago, the association had urged the district administration to investigate complaints and information regarding alleged payment of illegal gratification through agents, preferential treatment in mutation proceedings and the processing of applications out of sequence. It called for appropriate action if the allegations were substantiated.

Led by SGAA president Antonio Clovis Da Costa, the delegation met South Goa Collector Egna Cleetus and submitted a detailed memorandum seeking a standard operating procedure (SOP) for the disposal of mutation cases before mamlatdars and the Inspector of Settlement and Land Records (ISLR). During the meeting, they called for strict implementation of the SOP issued by the Collector on December 24, 2024, for processing and disposing of mutation applications in clearly defined timelines.

The lawyers had urged the Collector to examine repeated instances of files being reported missing or unavailable, fix responsibility for their custody and movement, and introduce an effective tracking and accountability mechanism. The SGAA has said that the issue has created a serious apprehension that corruption or other improper considerations may be contributing to the present state of affairs. The association demanded that the allegation of corruption against the erring mamlatdars be investigated impartially and comprehensively. It is to be appreciated that the lawyers have taken up the matter in the interest of the common man.

Responding to the demands, the South Goa Collector initiated stern measures, including reallocating mutation cases to mamlatdars and joint mamlatdars and reshuffling the officials handling these cases. Additionally, revenue courts were directed to follow the prescribed SOPs for mutation cases and authorised mamlatdars and joint mamlatdars to conduct proceedings on weekends, public holidays and beyond regular office hours to clear pending cases. Dealing hands, court clerks and certifying officers have been directed to maintain updated physical registers and make real-time entries in the state’s Dharani revenue software. Mamlatdars and joint mamlatdars have been instructed to conduct periodic internal audits of pending cases. Deputy collectors and sub-divisional officers have been directed to monitor compliance and report persistent bottlenecks.

The association on Friday asked how 210 mutations were done in half a day after it raised the issue. Demanding accountability, the association has also proposed a dedicated Grievance Redressal Committee to meet twice a month and take up lawyers’ complaints directly with the authorities. This is not the first time that the issue has been raised. In 2024, the SGAA, led by Prasad Naik, submitted a detailed memorandum to the South Goa Collector.

A week ago, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant issued a stern warning that officials involved in corruption while deciding mutation and partition cases would be suspended or terminated from service. However, till now no errant officer has been suspended. Corrupt practices are bound to increase when there is no pro-active mechanism to fight corruption. In the past, several officers had been caught in trap cases. While the South Goa Collector has issued directions to put a new system in place, the government cannot ignore allegations of corruption.