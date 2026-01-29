Cabinet nod to roster system for PG seat reservation at GMC

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The state cabinet on Wednesday approved a 100-point roster system for postgraduate (PG) seat reservations at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim, which will streamline and ensure transparency in admissions.

The particular system of reservation for PG seats is for the scheduled castes (SC), scheduled tribes (ST), other backward classes (OBC) and economically weaker sections (EWS), at GMC.

The cabinet also cleared incentives for inbound tour operators for the year 2026, as part of the state government’s efforts to boost tourism and attract more visitors to Goa.

In another decision, the cabinet sanctioned the post of deputy captain of ports, thus strengthening the administrative setup of the Department of Ports. The post will be a Group ‘A’ gazetted position.

The cabinet also approved the appointment of a contractual consultant and technical staff under the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) for the Tuem Hospital to support healthcare services at the newly operational facility.

Meanwhile Chief Minister Pramod Sawant handed over appointment letters to 21 accountants selected through the Staff Selection Commission.

Stressing on humility in public service, Sawant after handing over these letters said that attaining a higher post should not go to one’s head.

He also stressed that public officials are servants of the people and must deliver sincere and meritorious service to the public.