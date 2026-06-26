Goa Police seize drugs worth Rs 4 crore, arrest 116 peddlers in nearly 6 months

Amresh Parab

Panaji: From January to June 21 this year, Goa Police have apprehended 116 alleged drug peddlers and seized over 66 kg of various illicit substances valued at nearly Rs 4 crore. A total of 90 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in connection with these arrests.

Demographically, the police disclosed that 38 of the accused are residents of Goa, 63 hail from other Indian states and 15 are foreign nationals.

The enforcement drive saw varying activity across different police jurisdictions and specialised units. In North Goa, police registered 41 cases and arrested 46 individuals, while South Goa police booked 23 cases resulting in 30 arrests.

Additionally, the Anti Narcotics Cell (ANC) of Goa Police registered 14 cases leading to 21 arrests, the Crime Branch apprehended 18 accused across 11 distinct drug-related cases and the Konkan Railway police recorded one case with one arrest.

These enforcement actions come ahead of June 26, which is observed globally as the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking. To mark the occasion this year, Goa Police are organising a series of awareness initiatives under the theme ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat/ Drug-Free India’, including drawing and painting competitions for local school students.

To sustain this momentum, a senior police officer said that the department relies on regular review meetings, performance monitoring, intelligence assessments and surprise checks to ensure rigorous enforcement of the NDPS Act.

Officers have received specific directives to step up surveillance and preventive measures in high-risk zones, with supervisory levels reviewing jurisdictions where repeated drug-related incidents occur. Furthermore, intelligence gathering has been intensified in vulnerable areas, alongside enhanced coordination with cyber crime units to track online drug procurement and cryptocurrency-based transactions.

Police noted that this structured strategy targeting both, the supply chain and demand previously resulted in a record drug seizure worth over Rs 78 crore in 2025, compared to seizures worth Rs 9.81 crore in 2024.

Cops seek revision of ganja, charas commercial quantities

Panaji: With ganja becoming the most common substance among seized narcotics, a senior police officer said that there is an urgent need to review the legally defined commercial quantities of both, ganja and charas.

Under current laws, the commercial quantity is set at 20 kg for ganja and 1 kg for charas; if an accused individual is found in possession of these specific amounts, securing bail becomes exceptionally difficult. Aware of these legal technicalities, peddlers deliberately carry smaller quantities of ganja or charas, knowing that even if they are apprehended, they can easily get out on bail.

An officer said that reviewing these commercial quantities is crucial to establishing a proper legal deterrence.

According to police records, ganja accounts for over 90% of the total drugs seized annually during various raids. Sources said that while it may not be easily accessible, it can still be described as widely available across the state.

In response to this trend, sources told The Navhind Times that Goa Police have escalated the matter of reviewing these commercial quantities, especially for ganja and charas, to the central government through various forums.

The issue was reportedly placed before a parliamentary committee during the panel’s recent visit to Goa, and police officials have also communicated the matter directly to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).