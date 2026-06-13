Goa’s Joshua beats disability, cracks JEE advanced

Shahin Bepari Lambe

Panaji

Born without both legs and with his right hand developed only up to the elbow with two fingers, 17-year-old Joshua D’Cruz from Moira has spent his life overcoming barriers. This week, he crossed another milestone, becoming the first person with disability from Goa to clear the highly competitive JEE (Advanced) examination.

With a 69th rank in the CRL-PWD category, Joshua is now closer to his goal of becoming an engineer and creating affordable technology that can improve the lives of people with disabilities.

A former student of Holy Cross Convent High School, Bastora, and St Xavier’s Higher Secondary School, Mapusa, Joshua is hoping to secure admission to an Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) during the forthcoming admission rounds.

“I want to become an engineer in fields related to Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, or similar branches because I am interested in robotics. I want to build affordable robotic arms and legs for people with disabilities like me,” Joshua said.

Preparing for one of the country’s toughest entrance examinations was not without challenges. Studying in mainstream schools, Joshua had to overcome both, academic and physical difficulties. “Everything was new and I had some difficulties in academics. But thanks to my teachers and coaching institute, I managed it,” he said, adding that he never let low scores deter him, looking at them instead as an opportunity to improve.

Joshua said consistency played a bigger role in his success than long hours of study. The months leading up to the examination were particularly difficult. During December 2025 and January 2026, Joshua suffered from severe migraine attacks that affected his ability to study. “There were times when I could not study at all because of migraines. I kept telling myself to be positive and grow. My aim was always to keep growing, whether in academics or anything else,” he said.

Away from academics, Joshua is also an accomplished musician. Inspired by musicians at church and by his father, Johnny D’Cruz, he began learning music at the age of four.

The drums were the first instrument he learnt to play. Over the years, he taught himself through online tutorials and guidance from his father. Today, he can play six musical instruments, including the drums, guitar, bass guitar, electric guitar and keyboard.

His mother, Babita D’Cruz, said the family always encouraged him to face challenges independently. “As a mother, we do all our responsibilities, but he did a lot of hard work. He went through many ups and downs, but he fought through them,” she said. Recalling her pregnancy, Babita said doctors had informed her about Joshua’s condition before he was born. “But for us, the fact that he was alive was enough,” she said.

“We never made him feel that he was different. We never pampered him because of his condition. He had to work hard from day one and he always fought every challenge that came his way,” she said.

Joshua’s father said that they believe every child has inborn abilities. “The parents’ role is to stand with their children, recognise their talents, give them proper guidance and make them ready to face the challenges. Parents have to update themselves to keep pace with the changing times,” said Johnny.