Govt to get to the bottom of Birch tragedy, says CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday assured that the government will get to the bottom of the Birch fire tragedy that claimed 25 lives, adding that they will find out the real culprit behind it.

He also said the government will not spare anyone responsible for the inferno that broke out at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora last month.

Replying to discussion on thanksgiving motion to the Governor’s address in the Goa Legislative Assembly, the Chief Minister expressed condolences to the 25 people who lost their lives in the Arpora fire tragedy as also to those who died in the Shri Devi Lairai Jatra stampede last year.

Sawant reckoned that the creation of Kushavati district comprising Sanguem, Quepem, Dharbandora, and Canacona talukas is a step to decentralise the state administration. “The third district in Goa will be an aspirant district under the Prime Minister’s vision. We can get funds in a big way from the central government.

This new district has 26 per cent scheduled tribe population. The state government has demanded from the Centre special financial assistance for the new district. This will help us preserve rich heritage and culture in the new district. It will boost the flourishing tourism in the hinterland,” he added.

The Chief Minister also announced that the government will start giving incentives to khajekars, chanekars and others in the next budget to preserve these traditional occupations for future generations.

With the creation of maps in Konkani, the government is making all efforts to take the official language of the state to global level, Sawant said.

Tourists are coming to Goa in large numbers owing to beaches and nightlife. But now they have started visiting temples as the government has given thrust on promoting spiritual tourism, he said.

“The largest statue of Shri Ram at Partagali Jeevottam Math in Canacona is the latest addition to the spiritual tourism in Goa,” he added.

Sawant also said the government will try to implement the Mhaje Ghar scheme fully in a phased manner by December 26, 2026.

“The government is fully committed to implementing the Mhaje Ghar scheme, granting ownership rights to the people. It is also important to find out who are behind the two persons who have filed petitions in the High Court challenging the scheme,” the Chief Minister stated.

He maintained that the government has offered a new hope to the educated youth by bringing about a transparent recruitment system through the Goa Staff Selection Commission.

“The new recruitment system will stop the talk of bribes or cash for jobs,” Sawant reckoned.

The Chief Minister called for a need for traffic discipline to check road accidents, adding that the government has been identifying and rectifying black spots along the roads through the road safety policy.

He claimed that Goa is number one in the country in implementing the national education policy 2020.

Stating that the veterinary college will start functioning from next year, the Chief Minister said the government will introduce ID cards to traditional fishermen so that this occupation remains in the hands of Goans.

He also hinted at stopping funds to those village panchayats which are not carrying out door-to-door garbage collection.

The Chief Minister disclosed that dialogues have been started to introduce uniform taxi rent in the tourism sector.