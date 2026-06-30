Lawyers boycott accused in Ram temple donation scam

Demand CBI probe; top court refuses urgent hearing

New Delhi/Ayodhya: Amid mounting outrage over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple, the Faizabad Bar Association in Ayodhya on Monday announced that none of its members would represent the eight arrested accused and said it would move court for a CBI probe.

Separately, a plea seeking a time-bound investigation by a CBI-led multi-disciplinary team came before the Supreme Court, but the vacation bench questioned the urgency and postponed the hearing until after the summer break, saying “heavens are not going to fall”.

The lawyers’ body in Ayodhya passed a resolution warning that any member going against the boycott would face a Rs 5 lakh penalty and demanded that Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao – all associated with the management of the temple but not mentioned in the FIR – “must leave” Ayodhya. Association president Kalika Prasad said that it will also move the High Court for a CBI probe.

The Bar had taken a similar boycott decision in 2005, following a terrorist attack at the then makeshift Ram temple, when lawyers decided not to defend the accused. Finally, a lawyer from Lucknow represented the accused in the case.

The eight accused, arrested last Thursday, were produced before special judge, anti-corruption court, Rajat Verma, through video conferencing and were remanded in judicial custody for additional two weeks after the police did not seek their custody, special prosecution officer Umesh Dubey said.

In the apex court, Justices MM Sundresh and Sheel Nagu refused an urgent hearing on a plea on the allegations and said the matter will be listed for hearing after the summer break. The court will reopen on July 13.

The petition, filed by advocates Ajay Kumar Rai and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, said a CBI-led multi-disciplinary special investigation team (SIT) should investigate the alleged financial irregularities and other purported illegalities concerning the affairs and administration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

The plea also sought directions to the Centre, the Uttar Pradesh government and the temple trust to constitute and operationalise such regulatory, supervisory and audit mechanisms as may be necessary to safeguard public interest and maintain the confidence of millions of devotees and donors.

It said the issues involved not only concern the possible commission of cognisable offences but also directly affect the faith, sentiments and confidence of countless devotees and the public.

The Opposition sharpened its attack on the BJP, which has highlighted the Ram temple construction among its major achievements, with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav urging “true Sanatanis” not to vote for the BJP or seek election tickets from the party, alleging that it had “betrayed Lord Ram”.

Yadav claimed that “links of the theft” extended to Karnataka and that these people were also involved in “election-related conspiracies”.

Speaking in the same vein, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal urged the people to defeat the BJP, alleging that they had “looted” the country and did not even spare Lord Ram.

The BJP, on its part, described the lawyers’ move as a “powerful message from Hindu society” and asserted that those accused of looting in Ayodhya are not only facing the full force of the law but also social boycott.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has made it very clear that exemplary punishment will be meted out to the guilty and speedy justice will be ensured, the party said, adding the case will proceed as per the rule of law.

As the sparring between the BJP and the Opposition parties intensified, the Congress said that its high-level delegation led by its Uttar Pradesh chief Ajay Rai will visit Ayodhya on Tuesday.