Mhajo Flat scheme coming to resolve ownership issues

Special Correspondent

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday announced that the ‘Mhajo Flat’ scheme is set to be launched within the next 15 days, so as to address long-pending ownership issues faced by thousands of flat owners across

the state.

The new housing initiative follows the government’s ‘Mhaje Ghar’ scheme.

Sawant made the announcement during his speech at the inauguration of the Sahakar Seva Bhavan at Merces.

The Chief Minister said an estimated minimum of 30,000 to 40,000 flats in Goa have not been formally transferred to the names of buyers despite being purchased years ago, with many owners possessing only share certificates, affidavits or incomplete documentation.

Modelled on the ‘Mhaje Ghar’ scheme, ‘Mhajo Flat’ scheme is expected to help regularise thousands of flats stuck in legal and procedural hurdles while also empowering societies to undertake redevelopment, repairs or reconstruction without requiring consent from the original landowner.

The Chief Minister said the scheme is also aimed at resolving cases where builders have left the state, original landowners refuse to co-operate or buildings are decades old but the land continues to remain in the original owner’s name.

Citing a specific case, Sawant pointed to a 40-year-old building in Sai Nagar.

“The builder from Mumbai left Goa decades ago; and today, even after two generations have lived there, the flat is not in the resident’s name,” he stated, emphasising that the new scheme will ensure “the flat belongs to the one who stays in it”.

“Under the proposed framework, decisions supported by the majority of housing society members will also be given legal backing,” he noted.

Sawant said he recently chaired a review meeting with the Registrar of Cooperative Societies and revenue secretary Sandeep Jacques to simplify the process.