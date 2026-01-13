New US envoy: India most essential to Washington

‘Both sides actively engaged on trade deal’

New Delhi: Signalling an intent to rebuild strained ties, President Donald Trump’s new ambassador to Delhi said on Monday that no country is as essential as India to the United States, and asserted that both sides are actively engaged to firm up a trade deal.

In his arrival speech, Sergio Gor also announced an invitation to New Delhi for a US-led strategic alliance, known as ‘Pax Silica’ on critical minerals and artificial intelligence.

Gor said the next call between the two sides on the trade deal is scheduled for Tuesday. The US and India are bound not just by shared interests, but by a relationship “anchored at the highest levels”, he said, hoping President Trump would visit India in the “next year or two”.

The comments made just hours after he began work are seen as a welcome outreach by the Trump administration, which has mounted pressure on India in recent months over tariffs and H1B visas.

“You and I have an incredible once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to redefine diplomacy. What it can accomplish could be the most consequential global partnership of this century,” Gor said while describing India as an “incredible nation”.

“No partner is more essential than India. In the months and years ahead, it is my goal as ambassador to pursue a very ambitious agenda.

We will do this as true strategic partners, each bringing strength, respect and leadership to the table,” he said.

Gor (38) also emphasised that the friendship between President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is “real” and will help in resolving “differences”, which have resulted in the worst phase in the relations in the last two decades.

“Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said.

The downturn in India-US ties began after Trump slapped a 50 per cent tariff on India, including a 25 per cent additional duty for India’s purchase of Russian crude oil.

Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a severe strain on a number of other issues that included Trump’s claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington’s new immigration policy.

“The United States and India are bound not just by shared interests, but by a relationship anchored at the highest levels. Real friends can disagree, but always resolve their differences in the end,” he said.

The envoy was warmly greeted by the employees of the US embassy and he walked into the main building of the mission as ‘Hold On, I’m Comin’, the iconic song by Sam and Dave, was being played.

In his remarks, Gor also noted that India and the US are actively engaged on the proposed bilateral trade deal, in remarks that came days after commerce secretary Howard Lutnick suggested Washington was not very keen to seal the deal soon.

While talking about trade, the US envoy also recalled Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s remarks that it will be a “year of reciprocity”. “We are raising the standard for diplomacy itself. That means fair trade, mutual respect and shared security,” Gor said.