Oppn holds protest in House during Governor’s address 

Demands statement on Birch fire

Special Correspondent

Panaji: The united Opposition on the opening day of the winter session of the state legislative assembly staged a protest in the well of the House during the annual customary address by Governor P Ashok Gajapathi Raju, demanding a statement on the Birch nightclub fire tragedy in Arpora that had claimed 25 lives.

As the Governor began his address to the House, Leader of the Opposition Yuri Alemao demanded a statement from the Governor on the inferno at the Birch by Romeo Lane.

Alemao also said the Governor should start his speech with a reference to the nightclub fire tragedy.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant attempted to intervene and asked Alemao to sit down. Alemao further said that accountability should be fixed on the government for the tragedy.

Sawant told the Opposition leader to maintain the protocol of the House.

Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar also urged the Opposition leader to sit down, but Alemao continued speaking.

All the Opposition members soon rushed to the well of the House with placards. As the Governor continued his speech, they shouted slogans against the government.

All seven MLAs from Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party participated in the protest.

The protesting members were then escorted out of the House by the marshals and security personnel.

This is P Ashok Gajapathi Raju’s first address to the state legislative assembly.