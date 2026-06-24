Orange alert for heavy rain tomorrow

NT Reporter

Panaji

Many parts of Goa witnessed heavy rain showers on Tuesday as the southwest monsoon picked up pace.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for June 25, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places across North and South Goa.

The IMD has forecast moderate to heavy rainfall across the state till June 29, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely at isolated places on June 25 and 26. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea till June 25, as squally winds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected along and off the Goa coast.

“The southwest monsoon was active over Goa during the last 24 hours and rainfall activity is expected to increase gradually over the coming days,” an IMD official said.