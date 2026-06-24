State’s tribal leaders unite, push BJP for political quota

NT Reporter

Panaji

Disappointed with the “slow pace” of exercise towards political reservation for tribals in Goa for the forthcoming assembly elections, tribal leaders, including four MLAs, met in the assembly complex on Tuesday and decided to pursue their demand aggressively, if the government showed reluctance in the coming weeks.

The meeting assumes significance, as three of the four MLAs belong to BJP and include Tribal Welfare Minister Ramesh Tawadkar and Speaker of the Goa legislative assembly Ganesh Gaonkar. The other legislators present at the meet were BJP’s Priol MLA Govind Gaude and Independent MLA from Cortalim Antonio Vas.

Several heads and representatives of tribal associations were also present including United Tribal Association Alliance (UTAA) president and former MLA Prakash Velip and president of GAKUVED (Gauda, Kunbi, Velip and Dhangar) federation, Govind Shirodkar.

The meeting also signifies the unity of the tribal leaders, who until recently were involved in public spats against each other. For a long time, Tawadkar and Gaude were at loggerheads and involved in public one-upmanship. As it was considered to be going against the interest of the tribal population in the state, some community leaders held several rounds of meetings to sort out the differences between their top leaders.

“To a great extent, we have succeeded, and as of now, our top leaders are working together for the betterment of the tribal people,” said an office bearer of a tribal organisation.

Interestingly, holding Tuesday’s meeting in the assembly complex indicates Gaonkar’s role in bringing the factions together.

Political observers say that the meeting also becomes significant, as it has sent a message to the ruling dispensation that at least for now, the tribal leaders are united to achieve the long-pending aspiration: political reservation.

The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024, which the Union Law Minister moved in Parliament in August 2024, was passed in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in August 2025.

“The bill got the assent of the President of India but the central government has not yet issued notification for implementation of the law,” said Shirodkar. He said the tribal people are agitated and want to know the status or the reason for the long delay in moving the implementation process forward.

A month ago, state BJP leaders began pushing for reservation to STs in the forthcoming assembly election. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the implementation of ST reservation in the Goa assembly.

“Grateful for his positive assurance and full cooperation in ensuring implementation of this important matter for our tribal communities,” Sawant had said on a digital platform.

When a positive announcement was awaited, new developments cropped up. Shirodkar said suddenly there were demands by the Maratha community and that a minister also spoke on the issue. “This has raised questions in our community whether their dream – of political reservation at the coming assembly election – will be fulfilled or get derailed again,” Shirodkar said adding that anger is building up among the tribals.

As per the 2011 census, the ST population stood at approximately 10.23% of Goa’s population. Accordingly, they expect four assembly seats – namely, Sanguem, Quepem, Priol and Nuvem – to be reserved for STs.

Senior leaders of the party, including the MLAs, will be meeting the Chief Minister to discuss the matter on Wednesday (today). This meeting is seen as crucial, as the government’s mind will be spelt out on whether BJP is seriously considering to give ST reservation at the 2027 assembly election or not.