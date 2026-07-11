Power dept employee dies of electrocution

NT Reporter

Mapusa

A 25-year-old electricity department employee from Maulinguem, Bicholim, died on Friday morning after suffering an electric shock while trimming trees at the Assonora water treatment plant.

According to police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am while the deceased, identified as Manthan Aroskar, was clearing overgrown tree branches at the plant. During the work, the metal cutting tool he was using allegedly hit a 33 KV high-tension power line, delivering a severe electric shock. Aroskar was rushed immediately to the Community Health Centre in Bicholim, where doctors examined him and pronounced him dead.

A team from Colvale Police arrived at the Community Health Centre. Officers conducted the inquest panchanama and registered a case of unnatural death.