Chorao Island ecosystem at risk from pollution, unregulated tourism: Study

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji

Industrial pollution, agricultural runoff, plastic waste, encroachments and unregulated tourism are damaging Chorao Island’s fragile environment, with researchers warning that loss of mangroves, disturbance to bird habitats and declining ecological resilience could threaten the island’s long-term survival unless conservation efforts are improved.

A new study shows that while ecotourism has boosted Chorao’s profile as a wildlife destination and created seasonal jobs, the benefits are unevenly spread due to divided governance and weak local community involvement.

Published in the Seagull Journal (Vol. 3, Issue 4, April 2026), the paper titled ‘From Protection to Prosperity – Evidence of Ecotourism in Chorao Island’s Marine Protected Area’ has been written by Ananya Agarwal and Bhoomik Munjal from the Amity School of Economics at Amity University Uttar Pradesh (AUUP).

The researchers compared Chorao with world-famous protected marine areas such as Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the Galápagos Marine Reserve and Apo Island in the Philippines.

The study has painted a worrying picture of Chorao’s health. Researchers found that toxic pollutants like mercury and lead are entering the Mandovi River from upstream factories. These poisons build up in fish and other aquatic life, threatening both, wildlife and local fishing communities.

At the same time, agricultural runoff filled with pesticides and fertilisers causes algal blooms that use up oxygen in the water and kill fish. Plastic waste also gets trapped in mangrove roots, ruining critical nursery areas for young fish.

One of the study’s most revealing findings is that Chorao lost an estimated 12% of its mangrove cover between 1990 and 2005 because of human encroachment, including illegal buildings and shrimp farming.

The researchers have warned that cutting mangrove wood for fuel, destructive mud crab collection and using tight-mesh fishing nets are weakening the ecosystem by damaging mangrove roots and depleting young fish populations.

Rising sea level and lower sediment flow are also worsening coastal erosion and threatening nesting areas for birds like the collared kingfisher. Projections suggest that climate change could submerge up to 30% of Chorao’s mangroves during this century, according to the study.

The report also noted that motorised boat tours create noise that scares nesting birds away, causing some species to abandon their nests. Tourists entering delicate mangrove zones trample the plants and leave litter behind. To add to this, invasive species like the water hyacinth are changing the wetland ecosystems and adding to the environmental stress.

Despite these heavy challenges, the researchers have seen great opportunities for sustainable ecotourism. Chorao’s mangrove forests serve as natural walls against coastal erosion, store large amounts of carbon and support more than 120 bird species within the Dr Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary.

The study has stated that well-organised ecotourism can balance environmental protection with economic growth. It has recommended using entry fees, guided tours and responsible tourism operators to fund mangrove replanting, scientific tracking and conservation projects. This approach could also create local jobs in eco-guiding, homestays and crafts.

The researchers have also recommended setting limits on visitor numbers during sensitive times of the year, building stronger community-led tourism, reinvesting tourism profits back into conservation and village development, training eco-guides and using traditional local knowledge in management plans.