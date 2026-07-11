Bleu-tiful win!

Mbappe, Dembele dazzle as France dump Morocco 2-0

France booked their place in the World Cup semi-finals with a 2-0 victory over Morocco in Boston, powered by another decisive display from Kylian Mbappé. The France captain endured a frustrating first half, seeing a penalty saved by Yassine Bounou, but responded in style after the break. Mbappé broke the deadlock on the hour mark with a superb curling finish before turning provider six minutes later, setting up Ousmane Dembélé to double Les Bleus’ advantage.

Morocco’s resistance, led by an inspired Bounou, kept France at bay for much of the contest, but Didier Deschamps’ side eventually found their breakthrough and comfortably saw out the win to secure a semifinal spot.