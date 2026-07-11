Messi eyes a path through the Alps

Defending champions Argentina face Swiss hurdle en route to semis

Argentina will look to keep their World Cup title defence alive when they face Switzerland in the quarter-finals in Kansas, but Lionel Scaloni’s side arrive after surviving back-to-back scares in the knockout rounds. After edging Cape Verde in extra time, the defending champions produced a remarkable comeback against Egypt, overturning a 2-0 deficit with just 12 minutes remaining to win 3-2 and book their place in the last eight.

As always, Lionel Messi remains the driving force behind Argentina’s campaign. The 39-year-old has already scored eight goals at the tournament and continues to break records, becoming the first player to score in six consecutive World Cup knockout matches. Argentina’s attack has been relentless, with Messi, Julián Álvarez and Lautaro Martínez helping the Albiceleste score in each of their last 14 World Cup matches and at least twice in their last 11.

Switzerland, however, have quietly emerged as one of the tournament’s most disciplined sides.

Murat Yakin’s men reached their first World Cup quarter-final since 1954 after defeating Colombia on penalties and remain the only team yet to trail at any point during their qualifying and World Cup campaign.

While Argentina are unbeaten in seven previous meetings against Switzerland and have won both World Cup encounters between the nations.