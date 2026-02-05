‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ is back, programme in Ponda tomorrow

Panaji: The state government has decided to resume the ‘Sarkar Tumchya Dari’ or ‘Government at your Doorstep’ initiative, with the first major event scheduled to be held on February 6 at Rajiv Kala Mandir in Ponda for the people of Ponda taluka.

Aimed at bringing the administrative services directly to the citizens across various constituencies, the initiative was initially launched by the BJP-led government in September 2021.

Addressing media on Wednesday at the Mantralaya in Porvorim, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the programme addresses issues related to ration card and Aadhaar card apart from on-the-spot issuance of certificates for various government schemes.

Sawant also said that as per his past experience, 80% of the people participating in the programme were satisfied with the government’s initiative.

The Chief Minister said that officers from various departments such as panchayat, urban development, revenue, agriculture, tribal welfare and social welfare will be present for the programme at the Rajiv Kala Mandir in Ponda on February 6.

The initiative was introduced under the Swayampurna Goa mission to reduce administrative bottlenecks and address public grievances on the spot with the participation of 40 state and central government departments, with officials handling applications and pending files directly.

Core objective of the programme was to bridge the gap between administration and the public by providing immediate, transparent services and resolving pending issues on the spot.

Under the programme, citizens can access various government services like seeking residence, income and birth certificates, support for Griha Aadhaar, Dayanand Social Security Scheme and child welfare schemes, enrolment for

Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana, applications for electricity and water connections and welfare schemes for farmers, labourers and fishermen.