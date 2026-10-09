‘125 maternal deaths in Goa in 10 years’

60 mothers died after childbirth exposing postnatal care gap: Study

Abdul Wahab Khan

Panaji : Postnatal care has emerged as a major concern in Goa’s maternal health system, with 60 of the 103 indigenous maternal deaths recorded in the state between 2016 and 2025 occurring after childbirth, according to a new 10-year study.

The deaths included 46 mothers who had live births and 14 whose babies were stillborn, while the outcome in one case could not be traced.

The study, ‘Maternal mortality trend in Goa: a record-based study’, published in the International Journal of Community Medicine and Public Health in October 2026, analysed all 125 reported maternal deaths in Goa over the decade.

Of the 125 deaths, 103 (82.4 per cent) were classified as indigenous deaths, meaning the mothers were Goa residents or received most of their care in the state, while 22 deaths were classified as imported. Researchers noted that Goa acts as a referral hub because of its proximity to neighbouring states.

The residence data points to a significant rural dimension to maternal mortality in Goa. Of the 103 maternal deaths, 82 (79.6 per cent) were among women from rural areas, while South Goa alone accounted for 58 deaths (56.3 per cent).

Among the indigenous deaths, haemorrhage was the leading cause at 22.3 per cent, followed by pregnancy-induced hypertension at 21.4 per cent, other infections at 17.5 per cent and cardiovascular diseases at 15.5 per cent.

Together, these four categories accounted for 76.7 per cent of indigenous maternal deaths.

Postpartum haemorrhage accounted for 17 of the 23 haemorrhagic deaths, while ruptured ectopic pregnancy and uterine rupture accounted for three each. Cardiovascular deaths included eight from rheumatic heart disease, three from myocarditis and two from peripartum cardiomyopathy.

Among other infections, Covid-19 and tuberculosis accounted for five deaths each.

The burden was not confined to older mothers. Sixty-nine indigenous deaths (67 per cent) involved women below 35 years, while 82 deaths (79.6 per cent) occurred among women from rural areas. South Goa accounted for 58 deaths (56.3 per cent), compared with 45 in North Goa; Bardez recorded the highest number among individual talukas at 20.

The findings also raise questions about antenatal and referral care. While 79 women (76.7 per cent) had received the required antenatal care, 10 had not. Goa Medical College accounted for 77 (74.8 per cent) indigenous deaths, while private hospitals recorded 13 but made the maximum referrals to other centres.

The researchers cautioned against interpreting the findings as proof of causation. They acknowledged limitations arising from existing records and said the study was descriptive and could not establish associations or causality.

The researchers nevertheless concluded that “equipping all healthcare levels enough to handle any obstetric case before it becomes a tragedy” should be prioritised. They called for continued maternal death surveillance based on responsibility rather than blame, stronger counselling of expectant mothers, particularly at IVF centres, and a prompt referral system.

The research was carried out by Uma Sadekar, Switzel V Braganza, Sunita Salgaonkar and Sunita Arlekar of the State Family Welfare Bureau, Directorate of Health Services, Panaji.