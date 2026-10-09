Monsoon starts retreating from Goa six days early

Panaji: The southwest monsoon has begun withdrawing from Goa, six days ahead of its normal withdrawal date, even as the state enters a warmer and largely dry phase after one of its most deficient monsoon seasons in decades.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin issued on Thursday said the monsoon had “further withdrawn from remaining parts of Maharashtra; some parts of Goa, Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha” on October 8.

The normal withdrawal date for the southwest monsoon from Goa is October 14, making this year’s withdrawal six days early. The withdrawal line now passes through Panaji, according to the IMD.

However, the department’s wording indicates that the withdrawal from Goa is partial, rather than a complete withdrawal from the entire state.

The early retreat comes after a severely deficient monsoon. Goa received 2,055.4 mm of rainfall against its normal 3,007.8 mm, leaving a 31.7 per cent deficit, or nearly 952 mm less rain than normal. The IMD analysis places 2026 among Goa’s worst monsoon seasons in the available long-term record.

With the monsoon weakening, temperatures have begun rising. Panaji recorded a maximum of 35.6°C on Wednesday, with the IMD observatory showing the temperature 4.6°C above normal. The rise is consistent with clearer skies, reduced rainfall and increasing solar heating following the retreat of the monsoon.

The heat is likely to persist. IMD forecasts maximum temperatures of 34–35°C on October 8 and 33–34°C from October 9 to 14, with minimum temperatures around 25–26°C.

Weather will remain predominantly dry, with very light rain possible over the Ghat areas on October 9, followed by dry conditions.

No weather warning has been issued for Goa through October 14.