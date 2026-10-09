Man duped of Rs 27 lakh in fake excise commissioner job

Police file FIR against Taleigao resident

Panaji: In a curious case, a graduate man reached the Excise Department office at Altinho, Panaji, on Wednesday to take charge as commissioner of excise, only to discover that the appointment order he produced was fake.

The man, Manoj Talekar from Porvorim, realised that he had allegedly been duped of Rs 27 lakh by a person who had promised him the post.

The Panaji Police have registered an FIR against Ajit Shankhwalkar from Taleigao for allegedly giving Talekar a fake appointment order for the post of commissioner of excise.

According to police, Shankhwalkar allegedly took Rs 27 lakh from Talekar and handed him a fake/forged order appointing him as commissioner of excise, additional commissioner of excise-I and director (administration).

The complaint was lodged on behalf of the state by Sanket Sakhardande, assistant commissioner of excise, Department of Excise, Altinho, Panaji.

Police said Talekar submitted the appointment order to the Excise Department as a genuine document, thereby allegedly cheating government authorities.

It is learnt that Talekar after reaching the Excise Department directly headed to the commissioner’s office, which is currently vacant. The staff there were unaware of the new appointment and were taken by surprise, when they saw the appointment order. Subsequently the police were called and took Talekar to the Panaji police station. During inquiry, Talekar, a son of a former PSI, revealed the story.