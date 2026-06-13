14 Ponda comunidades under govt-appointed custodians

NT Reporter

Margao

The state government has officially appointed mamlatdars and joint mamlatdars as custodians for 14 comunidades in Ponda taluka after elections to their managing committees could not be successfully conducted.

Vrushika Kauthankar, Under Secretary, in an official order, said that the recent amendment to the Code of Comunidades allows the government to intervene when local democratic processes stall.

“Because elections for the managing committees of these specific comunidades could not be successfully held, a thorough inquiry was conducted by the Central Zone Administrator on May 5, 2025. Consequently, these 14 bodies – Nirankal, Conxem, Queula, Orgao, Adcolna, Vagurmem, Betqui, Vadi, Cuncoliem, Khandepar, Bhoma, Tivrem, Talaulim and Volvoi – were officially declared ‘comunidades in default’,” said Kauthankar.

Stating that no appeals were filed against the administrator’s declaration, Kauthankar said that

local revenue officers had been appointed to assume control for the respective triennium. Under the directive, the mamlatdar of Ponda will take charge of Khandepar, while Joint Mamlatdars I, II and III have been assigned responsibility for the remaining comunidades, including Nirankal, Queula, Orgao, Adcolna, Betqui

and Bhoma.

“Our absolute priority is to safeguard the interests of these historic institutions,” the order said. “These appointed custodians are not mere caretakers. Under Article 181-A(6), they will exercise all powers and discharge every function normally held by an elected managing committee.”

The Custodians have been directed to report to the Director of Civil Administration (North). They will retain full operational control of the Comunidades until new Managing Committees are constituted or until further orders are issued by the government. Copies of the directive have been circulated to the collectors of North Goa and South Goa for immediate compliance.

Interestingly, the move is also expected to make it easier to obtain permissions for structures identified for regularisation under the Mhaje Ghar Yojana in

the areas falling under these 14 comunidades.