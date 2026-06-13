Infra push, central funds under Modi govt transformed Goa: CM

NT Reporter

Panaji

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said Goa has witnessed growth in infrastructure, connectivity, education and welfare over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aided by increased tax devolution, grants-in-aid and capital assistance from the Centre.

Marking 12 years of the Union government, Sawant addressed the media along with Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, Water Resources Minister Subhash Shirodkar and Power Minister Ramakrishna

‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar.

“An amount of Rs 999 crore was received for enhancement of the 12.7-km road from Mormugao Port to the National Highway under Port Connectivity and we completed the six-lane, 7-km Mopa Airport Link Road on NH166S costing Rs 1,183 crore,” he said, adding, 299 km of national highways have been

constructed in Goa.

He said that 24 km of new railway tracks were laid and 164 km of routes electrified.

“This was necessary to reduce carbon emissions,” Sawant said, adding that the Margao-Mumbai and Mangaluru-Margao Vande Bharat services have benefitted Goa.

Margao, Sanvordem and Vasco stations have been selected for development under the Amrit Station Scheme, he said.

“With regard to airway infrastructure, we could develop the Greenfield Manohar International Airport at Mopa at Rs 2,870 crore on a PPP basis. Three new air routes were operationalised under RCS UDAN,” he said.

He further said that Rs 197 crore was sanctioned under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme for the development of Fort Aguada and Dona Paula Jetty, while the Mayem Lake was renovated at a cost of Rs 12 crore.

“The National Institute of Technology (NIT) Goa was developed with 40 per cent reservation. All India Institute of Ayurveda was established at Rs 302 crore with 50 per cent reservation for Goan students,” the CM said.

Sawant said that 18,249 km of underground electricity cabling was sanctioned, over 2.27 lakh bank accounts were opened under PM Jan Dhan Yojana, more than Rs 5.78 thousand crore was disbursed under PM Mudra Yojana and over 3,000 loans sanctioned under

PM SVANidhi.

Under Jal Jeevan Mission, over 2.63 lakh tap water connections were provided, while over 5 lakh citizens benefitted under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. He added that over 25,000 Kisan Credit cards were issued and more than 6,000 farmers supported under PM-KISAN.

Sawant said that 915 hectares were brought under irrigation under PM Krishi Sinchayee Yojana, 5,892 farmers’ crops were insured under PM Fasal Bima Yojana and 72,187 Soil Health Cards issued.

Under the Blue Revolution initiative, Rs 126.7 crore was sanctioned under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana, Rs 11.24 crore utilised under Neel Kranti Mission and 21,569 fishermen received QR code-enabled Aadhaar cards.