Water shortage hits 40 houses in Colvale, relief expected in 4 days

NT Reporter

Mapusa

More than 35 to 40 houses at Tuvarwado, Chicalim-Colvale, have been facing an irregular water supply since the end of May, and residents and local panchayat representatives alleging that the shortage has disrupted daily life. The Department of Drinking Water (DDW) said it has started work on a bypass line and expects the issue to be resolved within the next three to four days.

Locals said the ward is entirely dependent on the public water supply as there are no wells in the locality.

Panch member Dashrath Bicholkar said the problem began after the department carried out a shutdown for maintenance work at the Assonora Water Treatment Plant.

Bicholkar said similar situation had arisen during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival last year.

When contacted, a DDW engineer said the locality is situated at the tail end of the supply network and at a higher altitude. He said difficulties arose between May 27 and 29 during a shutdown undertaken across Bardez “We received information about the issue on June 2 and water tankers were sent; however, the same was refused by the panchayat member,” he said.

Stating that work has begun on a bypass line as the existing tank is insufficient to meet the area’s requirements, he said, “We expect to provide water supply for a comparatively longer period, and expect the work to be completed within the next three to four days.”