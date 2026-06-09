DSPCA warns against illegal removal of community animals

NT Reporter

Panaji

The District Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA), North Goa, said that no individual, Resident Welfare Association (RWA), commercial body or local group is authorised to remove, relocate, capture or harm community animals. The body said such actions are not permitted under the Supreme Court’s May 19 order and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023.

In a circular, the DSPCA said some citizens, market bodies, local groups

and RWAs were misinterpreting the court’s directions to justify the removal of community animals and the harassment of animal feeders.

The Supreme Court’s directions focus on strengthening district-level Animal Birth Control centres to manage stray animal populations, said the DSPCA.

“Dogs picked up for sterilisation must be released at the same location from where they were captured, and any deviation would violate central law,” it said.

The DSPCA said only schools, colleges, hospitals, sports complexes and public transit zones require special review by authorities. Residential layouts, markets, commercial zones and public streets do not automatically qualify as high-footfall areas, and only competent authorities can make such declarations after assessment.

The circular stated that fixed feeding spots for community dogs within RWAs, apartment complexes and gated communities are mandatory under the ABC Rules, 2023. Feeding community animals is a protected legal activity and assists sterilisation and vaccination programmes, it said.

Harassing, threatening or obstructing animal feeders is a punishable offence, said the DSPCA.

Feeding locations must be identified in consultation with local bodies, RWAs and caregivers, while disputes will be decided by an Animal Welfare Committee.

The DSPCA said the Supreme Court has prohibited mass killing, culling or indiscriminate elimination of street dogs and has empowered High Courts to modify directions based on local conditions.