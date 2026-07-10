New registration portal for Ganesh idols sees 129 sign-ups

Panaji: A total of 129 Ganesh idol makers have registered on the Goa State Pollution Control Board’s (GSPCB) online vendor portal, introduced for the first time this year to monitor the Plaster-of-Paris (PoP) content in Ganesh idols.

The Director of Environment has set July 15 as the deadline for all those involved in the idol trade, including artisans, sellers and vendors, to compulsorily register on the portal.

Most of the registrations are from small, traditional idol makers with chitrashalas in Kumbharwada, Mayem, who make idols at their residences using chikatmati, clay or shadumati and typically sell between 50 and 200 idols for the festival.

Only a few idol makers from Bicholim taluka are large-scale manufacturers, producing around 300 to 400 idols, some of whom have declared that they make only clay idols with no PoP content.

About 20 per cent of the registrations are from vendors from Kolhapur, Belgaum and Raigad district in Maharashtra who sell idols during the festival.

Under the new regulations, idols containing up to 20 per cent PoP are permitted in the state. Vendors whose idols exceed the permissible PoP limit will face a fine of Rs 25,000. Non-compliant idols must also be disposed of at authorised facilities at the vendor’s cost. The rules permit idols made using traditional materials or containing permissible PoP, provided they are painted with eco-friendly, water-based, biodegradable and non-toxic natural dyes.

The GSPCB will conduct joint inspections of idol-making units (chitrashalas) at least one month before Ganesh Chaturthi, along with the GHRSSIDC and the Deputy Collector’s office, to

collect idol samples for laboratory analysis to verify PoP content and ensure compliance.

Violations may attract sealing of premises, penalties and cancellation of registration. Chitrashalas operating without registration will be sealed.