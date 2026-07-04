Doorstep ration delivery reaches 3,000 beneficiaries

Panaji: Around 3,000 beneficiaries across different talukas have been covered under the Civil Supplies Department’s pilot project to deliver ration supplies at beneficiaries’ doorsteps.

The service has been launched in Tiswadi, Ponda and Bicholim and will soon be introduced in Mormugao and Pernem.

The initiative was started after it was noticed that food grains were accumulating at fair price shops (FPS) and government godowns because some ration card holders were unable to collect their monthly quota.

An official said the response to the service has been encouraging. Most of those covered under the initiative are senior citizens, including elderly people living alone.

The official said the department identified elderly and specially-abled beneficiaries who face difficulty visiting fair price shops.

“This step is to provide greater convenience, dignity and support to senior citizens and persons with disabilities, ensuring that essential food grains reach them without hardship,” the official said.

The department said that, depending on the response and feasibility, the service would be extended to other talukas. A survey conducted by the department found that around 20 to 25 households in each taluka require doorstep delivery services.