City councillor flags ‘wasteful expenditure’ in Miramar project

Special Correspondent

Panaji: City Councillor Jack Sukhija, on Friday, called on the government to review the deteriorating facade of the Miramar beachfront development project undertaken under the Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Limited (IPSCDL) and remove existing environmentally damaging structures, citing “wasteful expenditure.”

Sukhija alleged mismanagement of public funds in the infrastructure project, stating that it has failed to serve its intended purpose and has instead damaged the natural environment of Miramar Beach.

Criticising the Rs 13-crore project, he demanded the immediate removal of concrete installations, claiming they pose safety hazards, particularly for children and senior citizens.

He also questioned the need for decorative art installations at the beach, stating that they were unnecessary and did not contribute to environmental protection or public convenience.

Addressing a press conference, Sukhija raised questions over the government’s justification for the project, which was earlier presented as a measure to construct a retaining wall for coastal protection.

He alleged that the work primarily resulted in the installation of plastic walkways and concrete structures, several of which have already shown signs of deterioration.

“The natural ecosystem of Miramar Beach, including its Casuarina trees, sand dunes and coastal vegetation, has long served as the beach’s most effective defence against erosion,” Sukhija said, adding, “These natural features should have been conserved and strengthened rather than replaced with artificial structures.”

He further stated that the development had benefited contractors more than the public and had failed to improve the beach experience for residents and tourists.

Sukhija suggested that authorities adopt nature-based solutions for coastal conservation and ensure that future projects prioritise ecological preservation alongside public safety.