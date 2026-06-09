Headed to GMC for early appointment, aged coupledies in Bambolim crash

NT Reporter

Panaji

A couple from Salvador do Mundo, Remigio Fernandes (79) and Pavlina Fernandes, died in a road accident at Bambolim in the early hours of Monday.

Police said that the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler in the wrong direction when an oncoming four-wheeler collided with their vehicle. Both sustained serious injuries and were shifted to the casualty department of Goa Medical College, Bambolim, where they were declared dead.

According to police sources, the couple had planned to visit GMC early in the morning to secure an appointment. The sources stated that after reaching near the underpass, Remigio may have proceeded ahead while looking for an exit because of an obstruction. After realising they had gone beyond the exit point, they allegedly returned through the same one-way route, the sources stated.

Agassaim police received a phone call at around 4.36 am from an unidentified person informing them that an accident had occurred near the Athletic Stadium at Bambolim along NH-66.

Police stated that preliminary inquiries revealed that the two-wheeler was travelling in the wrong direction on the lane meant for traffic moving from Panaji towards Agassaim. The two-wheeler collided with an oncoming car near the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim.

Due to the impact, Remigio and Pavlina sustained grievous injuries.

Police are conducting further inquiries into the accident.